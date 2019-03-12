A La Pine woman was arrested on Friday night at the Santiam Rest Area near Albany on Interstate 5 after reportedly stabbing a man with a pocket knife as she drove north in a stolen car, according to court documents.
Sarah Jane Hulgan, 27, was charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree criminal mischief in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.
Judge Michael Wynhausen set her bail at $100,000, and the next hearing in her case was scheduled for April 1.
The Oregon State Police investigated the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Hulgan asked the 37-year-old accuser if he would accompany her as she drove from Eugene to Portland.
The accuser told authorities that north of the Highway 34 exit, Hulgan asked for his cellular phone, and then threw it out the window. He said that she then asked for his second phone, and threw that out the window, as well, the PC affidavit states.
The alleged victim said that Hulgan then told him to throw some trash out the window. “While he was distracted Hulgan began stabbing him,” an Oregon State Police trooper wrote.
The accuser also said that after Hulgan stabbed him, she continued driving north despite him asking her to pull over. The vehicle ran out of fuel at the rest station and he was then able to get help, the accuser told authorities.
A 911 call about the incident was made at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The accuser was interviewed at Samaritan Albany General Hospital and said he was struck four times but was punctured by the knife twice, once on the left side of his chest and once to his arm. He reported having difficulty breathing, laughing or sitting forward due to pain in his chest.
The Toyota Prius that Hulgan was driving was reportedly stolen out of Bend. Hulgan was named as the suspect in the Bend Police Department report, according to the PC affidavit.