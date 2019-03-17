Forecasters expect sunny conditions for St. Patrick's Day, with highs near 70. Sunday night should be clear, with lows dipping to around 39. More sunshine is expected Monday, with highs reaching the low 70s. For the week ahead, the forecast calls for sunshine through Tuesday and an increasing chance of showers as the week progresses.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
St. Patrick's Day: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 39. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 10 mph.
Corvallis
St. Patrick's Day: Sunny, with a high near 69. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 38. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North northeast wind around 9 mph.
Lebanon
St. Patrick's Day: Sunny, with a high near 69. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North northwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 7 mph.