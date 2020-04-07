St. Martin's Easter service to be online only

Rev. A.J. Buckley greets Florence and Kenneth Christ, who were the first worshipers to arrive for the drive-through service held at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Lebanon on Palm Sunday.

St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Lebanon had planned on holding a drive-in church service for Easter Sunday. 

But to ensure the safety of its congregation during the coronavirus pandemic, the church is shifting to an online only service, said Sara Jameson, a vestry member for St. Martin's.

The church held a drive-through church service for Palm Sunday and about 20 vehicles came through the church parking lot.

