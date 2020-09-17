St. Francis project may need $5 million

Developers Marc Manley and Bill Ryals told the Central Albany Revitalization Area board on Wednesday that they could talk about the St. Francis Hotel, its possible renovation, opportunities and demolition, for hours. But it only took minutes to drop a bomb.
The project would need as much as $5 million from the board.
The total cost of the project, Manley said, would be between $10 million and $11 million, but in the end it would be worth about $5 million.
"That's a $5 million to $6 million gap," Manley said, noting that the pair was before the board not to request the money on Wednesday but to share with the board what obstacles existed to rebuilding the property.
Manley said that about about $3.3 million in work was needed right off the bat between roofing repairs, infrastructure repairs and power needs. That would have to be tackled before accessibility improvements, engineering work and permits were started. Seismic updates, which are not required by the state, would also factor into the project's cost.
"There are two roads for this building," Manley said. "The building could continue to deteriorate," which could include a partial collapse, he said. But even to demolish the building would cost $1.1 million.
Ryals added that a third option existed: allow someone else to purchase the building and forgo seismic updates, fire sprinklers and other safety features before renting it out.
"It would be a great cash return until the day there was an earthquake and we were digging bodies out of the rubble," he said.
CARA, Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry said, had about $5 million set aside for partnership projects like St. Francis and $15 million saved for the development of the waterfront downtown.
Whether the board wanted to dedicate the majority of its partnership fund of $5 million to St. Francis was up to the board.
Sherry noted that the project was asking for board direction on whether there was an appetite to partner at all, even in the $2 million to $3 million range.
The board opted to request additional information before making a decision. The issue is expected to come back before CARA at a future date.
