St. Francis project may need $5 million

Developers Marc Manley and Bill Ryals told the Central Albany Revitalization Area board on Wednesday that they could talk about the St. Francis Hotel, its possible renovation, opportunities and demolition, for hours. But it only took minutes to drop a bomb.

The project would need as much as $5 million from the board.

The total cost of the project, Manley said, would be between $10 million and $11 million, but in the end it would be worth about $5 million.

"That's a $5 million to $6 million gap," Manley said, noting that the pair was before the board not to request the money on Wednesday but to share with the board what obstacles existed to rebuilding the property.

Manley said that about about $3.3 million in work was needed right off the bat between roofing repairs, infrastructure repairs and power needs. That would have to be tackled before accessibility improvements, engineering work and permits were started. Seismic updates, which are not required by the state, would also factor into the project's cost.

"There are two roads for this building," Manley said. "The building could continue to deteriorate," which could include a partial collapse, he said. But even to demolish the building would cost $1.1 million.