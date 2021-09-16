St. Francis Hotel developer drops out of project

Plans to renovate the St. Francis Hotel in downtown Albany have yet again hit a major roadblock as the building’s developer formally dropped out of the project.

During a Central Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board meeting Wednesday night, Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry said Marc Manley had officially removed himself from the renovation.

“The project is not dead,” Sherry said to the board. “Marc just doesn’t feel he can do it under the constraints of reality which are many on this project.”

Sherry added that the grants needed to fund the project would have had heavy tax implications on Manley and this burden was too much for the developer.

The plan for the St. Francis is to renovate the building so it can include market rate apartments and commercial space. The project would also include structural updates to the historic building. The estimated cost of the entire project is $10 million to $12 million.

Although Manley dropped out, the St. Francis isn’t a lost cause. CARA has an option on the building until December. However, Sherry said an extension is unlikely so a developer needs to be nailed down within the next month.