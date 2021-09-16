St. Francis Hotel developer drops out of project

Plans to renovate the St. Francis Hotel in downtown Albany have yet again hit a major roadblock as the building’s developer formally dropped out of the project.
During a Central Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board meeting Wednesday night, Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry said Marc Manley had officially removed himself from the renovation.
“The project is not dead,” Sherry said to the board. “Marc just doesn’t feel he can do it under the constraints of reality which are many on this project.”
Sherry added that the grants needed to fund the project would have had heavy tax implications on Manley and this burden was too much for the developer.
The plan for the St. Francis is to renovate the building so it can include market rate apartments and commercial space. The project would also include structural updates to the historic building. The estimated cost of the entire project is $10 million to $12 million.
Although Manley dropped out, the St. Francis isn’t a lost cause. CARA has an option on the building until December. However, Sherry said an extension is unlikely so a developer needs to be nailed down within the next month.
“This is the last honest option we are able to give this … The city still has an option to purchase that building by December, but we will not exercise that option unless we have a contract with someone to develop that project.”
Board members were noticeably shocked and upset by the news. But Sherry said he had a plan. An executive session of the Albany Revitalization Agency following the CARA meeting focused on a potential path forward for the St. Francis. For now, the plan is to bring a proposal for a potential buyer/developer to the staff in October.
The City Council serves as the ARA. They also serve on the CARA advisory board along with other community members who live or own property or businesses in the Central Albany area.
Remodeling the hotel is a part of CARA’s larger goal of revamping downtown Albany to spur economic growth and to use vacant and underused land and buildings. The St. Francis is one of three major projects CARA is overseeing.
The Albany Waterfront
During the meeting Wednesday, the board also discussed the Albany waterfront project. The hope is to create a downtown area that is directly connected to the city’s waterfront. As of now, parking lots, railroad tracks and Water Avenue separate the city from the river.
Architecture firm Walker Macy has taken on design duties for the waterfront. An updated Monteith Riverpark will feature a new stage/event space, a new playground and splash pad and renovated piers. The proposed waterfront design also features a more pedestrian-friendly Water Avenue with more elements to slow down traffic. The Dave Clark Trail will also be redone to improve views of the river.
Sherry said $14 million has been earmarked for the project and CARA is looking for applicable grants.
Walker Macy landscape architect Chelsea McCann was at the meeting and said although every component of the waterfront project may not be constructed all at once, the plan is to break ground in the spring of 2022.
“There’s no point in investing public money to see a pretty new park,” Sherry said in an interview before the meeting. “The purpose is to create and environment people want to invest in, play in and spend time in.”
The Wells Fargo Building
One more major project CARA is working on is renovating the old Wells Fargo building to include market rate apartments.
Gerding Builders has been working on designing the project. Sherry said an official contract between the building company and CARA should be finalized in October.
Christina Larson, principal architect for Varitone Architecture and Interior Design, said the goal of the Wells Fargo renovation is to blend the old historic parts of the existing building with some modern amenities. Sherry said the estimated cost of the project is $12 million.
Larson said the project would essentially entail putting a new building on top of the existing one. The plan is to add three stories to the existing two-story base. Part of the second floor along with the top three floors would include apartments.
Before the meeting, Sherry said having more housing in the downtown area will a great way to bolster businesses and community engagement. He added that a revitalized downtown will draw investors to the area along with new residents.
“For the vitality of businesses there, having more clients living downtown will be huge,” he said.
Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_