St. Francis financing gap persists

Faced with a $6 million gap between the cost of renovations and the potential return on investment, the would be developers of the St. Francis Hotel project in downtown Albany went fishing for city funding on Wednesday.

Marc Manley and Bill Ryals told the Central Albany Revitalization Area that, when all is said and done, the the St. Francis Hotel at 406 First Ave. and the adjoining Rhodes Block building would be worth about $4 million when they reach the end of the renovation road. But it would take about $10 million to get them there.

The proposed renovation includes the possibility of rooftop dining, apartments and commercial space, as well as retrofitting the building to survive an earthquake and a slew of other structural upgrades.

All of which, according to Manley, would cost about $10 million. But he told the board on Wednesday that appraisals of the completed project would come in at around $4 million, leaving what he described as a "freakin' huge" gap between investment and value.

Currently, the city of Albany has an option to purchase the buildings with the intent of finding a developer to rehab them as part of CARA’s urban renewal efforts. CARA has selected Ryals and Manley as the team to take on the project if the sale comes to fruition.