St. Francis financing gap persists

Faced with a $6 million gap between the cost of renovations and the potential return on investment, the would be developers of the St. Francis Hotel project in downtown Albany went fishing for city funding on Wednesday.
Marc Manley and Bill Ryals told the Central Albany Revitalization Area that, when all is said and done, the the St. Francis Hotel at 406 First Ave. and the adjoining Rhodes Block building would be worth about $4 million when they reach the end of the renovation road. But it would take about $10 million to get them there.
The proposed renovation includes the possibility of rooftop dining, apartments and commercial space, as well as retrofitting the building to survive an earthquake and a slew of other structural upgrades.
All of which, according to Manley, would cost about $10 million. But he told the board on Wednesday that appraisals of the completed project would come in at around $4 million, leaving what he described as a "freakin' huge" gap between investment and value.
Currently, the city of Albany has an option to purchase the buildings with the intent of finding a developer to rehab them as part of CARA’s urban renewal efforts. CARA has selected Ryals and Manley as the team to take on the project if the sale comes to fruition.
On Wednesday, Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry said the pair wasn’t looking for a financial commitment, but wanted to know if one might be feasible in the future. Manley told the board that the developers were interested in knowing what the district would prioritize to make the project more enticing to partner on.
It’s similar to the conversation that took place in September, when Ryals and Manely told the board the project would need about $5 million to $6 million to fill the gap left between worth and cost. At the time, CARA asked for additional information and requested that the matter to be brought back before the board.
No decision was made again on Wednesday, but Sherry informed the board that the urban renewal district has $4 million to $5 million set aside in its remaining spending authority to use for two major projects. It was staff’s intention, he said, that the money be split between the St. Francis project and the Wells Fargo Building, which the district purchased in 2019. However, Sherry said, the board could opt to use the money for other projects as well.
The St. Francis, Manley said, is a big project with a long list of preliminary work that would need to be done before actual rehabilitation of the building could take place.
That includes mold, asbestos, lead, roofing and structural issues that have to be addressed before a bank or investor would consider taking the project on, Manley said.
“I would never tell someone I’m collaborating with ‘No way,’” Manley said. “But what we’ve seen in our research is that if these barriers aren’t removed, I don’t think anyone will ever do anything with these buildings.”
CARA’s role, Manley said, could be helping to pay for those initial repairs, which he estimated would cost about $2 million.
The board took no action, and the issue is expected to return at a future date.