Will my app still work? What is the best way to get to HP? How can you be sure my bus will be on time? Will this new system work? Have you tested it?
The questions came fast and furious Tuesday night at an open house for Corvallis Transit System riders who wanted more information on the route changes and expanded service that take effect Sept. 8.
A full house of nearly 60 people crowded inside the Madison Avenue Meeting Room to pore over maps, ask questions of city staff … and say “Thank you for the Sunday service.”
The added Sunday service clearly was a big hit with riders. Key challenges riders noted, said Tim Bates, the city’s transit coordinator, were “ 'How will these changes affect me individually?' Sometimes it’s just a matter of letting them know what the alternatives are.”
Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers was able to help out a pair of constituents who thought they were losing their Route 7 stop on Northwest Conifer Boulevard. It turns out that Route 4 will get them where they want to go.”
"It's exciting to see all these changes," said Larry Weymouth, who also expressed some concerns about changes in Route 1 that will move it away from 35th Street and down Circle Boulevard past the new Domain Corvallis student housing project. The route used to go through Weymouth’s neighborhood near Arnold Park and the Harding Center.
Weymouth also came up with a suggested tweak of a different route that could help the situation and said he plans to bring up with trransit officials.
CTS driver Bill Yelland also was on hand. The Philomath resident has been driving buses for half a century, the past 23 in Corvallis.
“These changes have solved problems I have been begging for for 20 years,” Yelland said. Yelland said the new service approach will give routes more “recovery” time in case there are traffic issues or a rider needs some extra time to put a bike on the rack.
Previously, such hangups would make the route five minutes late, which made the next bus 10 minutes late, which tended to make problems snowball.
More “recovery” time means better on-time performance, which was one of the three top goals of CTS officials, said transportation services supervisor Lisa Scherf. The other two changes riders favored the most, she said, were the Sunday service and the frequency of routes.
“We’ve got pretty savvy riders,” said Greg Gescher, the city engineer. “They understanding how to manage the system. It was a real good crowd, very engaged, and they asked good questions.”
There is no preseason for the changes. On Saturday, Sept. 7 the system will run on the old schedules and routes. Sunday, Sept. 8 it’s a whole new ballgame. Riders will see duplicate sets of signs at stops until the changeover date, Bates said.
The service upgrades will be paid for with the nearly $3 million CTS will receive from the state in the next two fiscal years. The money, part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF), comes from a 0.1% state transit tax that went into effect July 1, 2018.