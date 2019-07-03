A Millersburg company fined by the state for hazardous waste violations has agreed to pay the full amount after initially appealing the penalty.
In a mutual agreement and final order approved Tuesday by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, SRC Worldwide agreed to pay $12,300 to settle claims that it violated state regulations at its waste-reprocessing plant at 2920 Arnold Road.
The agreement and order is not an admission of guilt, but rather a form of civil compromise.
SRC’s Millersburg facility buys blocks of anhydrous magnesium chloride from the nearby ATI Wah Chang metals refinery and reprocesses the material for use in plastics manufacturing and other industrial applications.
SRC’s process generates chunks of waste zirconium and magnesium, known as “metal rejects,” which the company was storing in 55-gallon drums inside its fenced open-air compound. The material is highly volatile and can burst into flames if exposed to water.
After an inspection last summer, DEQ determined that the company had accumulated roughly 18,000 pounds of the volatile metal rejects in 39 drums at the Arnold Road site. The agency found that the drums were not properly labeled or dated and were not being properly managed as hazardous waste.
In addition, one of the drums had been left uncovered, SRC had no contingency plan for the facility and the company did not have a permit to store hazardous waste there.
DEQ issued the $12,300 fine on April 4, and on April 23 the company asked for a hearing.
Sarah Wheeler, an environmental law specialist with DEQ, said the agency was impressed with SRC’s willingness to make safety improvements. The company removed the accumulated drums of metal rejects from its facility and made a new arrangement with ATI to keep the material from building up on its site.
“They were responsive and corrected the violations,” Wheeler said.
In addition, Wheeler said, SRC prepared a contingency plan with emergency procedures and created a training plan for its employees, even though those steps were not legally required once the company stopped accumulating and storing hazardous waste on site.
“They did not have to do that,” she added. “They took those steps to be extra-cautious.”
However, she added, the agency determined the penalty was appropriate and decided not to reduce the fine.
Wheeler said DEQ was satisfied that SRC had met its legal requirements but would most likely schedule a follow-up inspection of the Millersburg site.
A phone call seeking comment from Whitney Boise, the Portland attorney representing SRC Worldwide in the matter, was not returned on Wednesday.