Lebanon's square dance club, the Lebanon Square Circlers, is resuming its square dance lessons beginning Sunday, Sept. 15.
No partner is required. The first class is free. Afterward, a donation of $5 per person or $12 for a family of three or more is requested.
No previous dance experience is necessary and families are welcome.
Classes are taught by Charlotte Jeskey, and are held at the IOOF Hall, 20 E. Ash St. in Lebanon on Sundays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
For more information call 541-401-9780 or visit www.lebanonsquarecirclers.com