Squabble over Witham Hill property continues

The battle over the 24 acres of land in the Witham Hill area continues.
City officials say they have tried to make a deal with Corvue Holdings, the owners of the Domain Corvallis apartment complex, to add the swath at the north end of the facility to the adjacent Witham Hill Natural Area.
Parks and open space advocates say they haven’t tried hard enough. And letters and exchanges that began in 2018 and resumed in February, have moved into mid-March.
Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard, who spoke briefly about the issue during his report at the March 1 City Council meeting, expanded on his remarks in a 1,069-word email on March 10 that was addressed to park and natural area advocates who have been involved in the exchanges.
A key emphasis of Shepard’s note was that “the proposed property transfer was not ‘no cost.’ ”
Shepard also noted a July 17, 2017, Corvallis City Council meeting at which the land transfer was discussed. One of the key pieces was a possible reduction in the property owner’s system development charges (SDCs), the one-time fees charged on new development to help pay for existing and planned infrastructure, including parks, to serve the development.
“At the council meeting,” Shepard wrote, “several councilors expressed concerns about ongoing maintenance costs if the property was transferred to the city. The council was not convinced the transfer agreement was in the best interest of the city.”
Ultimately, Shepard wrote, “the city received approximately $1.3 million in parks SDCs from the project. Those SDC funds are available to improve the city’s parks, system-wide.”
Other points that Shepard emphasized in his letter included: that the Witham Hill project is not mentioned in the parks master plan, that the property is protected from development and that “funding for ongoing maintenance is much harder to come by than one-time capital funding.”
As examples of that ”one-time funding” Shepard noted that a $775,000 bequest helped fuel the $5 million effort to expand and remodel what is now the Corvallis Community Center and that $200,000 in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds played a significant role in the $500,000 project to replace the boardwalk at the Marys River Natural Area.
The community center and the boardwalk were two of the projects that parks advocates expressed concerns about.
Phil Hays, a long-time member of the city’s Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board, referred to the new center as the “Community Palace in his 1,170-word response to Shepard’s email.
“Trading the land for the system development charges would have been fair compensation,” wrote Hays, who added that “a multi-million Community Palace looks a lot better on resumes and brochures than does a small addition to a natural area. And who cares about natural areas anyway? They are just weed patches. Besides, most people can't tell the difference between an endangered species and a dandelion!”
Hays, who said he joined the parks board to specifically be an advocate for natural areas and trails, cited the Parks and Recreation Department’s own research as proof that residents value such pieces.
In the surveys used to develop the most recent parks management plan, natural areas and trails combined received approximately 90% support when residents were asked which current facilities were most important to them. Only 29% felt that the community center was important.
And when looking ahead to future additions 76% of residents hoped for more bike paths and trails, while just 33% supported a “multi-generation community center.”
“The failure to incorporate the Corvue property into the Witham Hill Natural Area is just that — a failure!” Hays wrote.
Kent Daniels has spent 35 years as a councilor, Benton County commissioner and parks board member and also has served on numerous city task forces. His 730-word response to Shepard’s email begins “Hello Mark. Thanks for the lengthy response.”
Key points addressed by Daniels included where the Domain SDC funds should be spent, transparency issues with regard to the negotiations and why the city could not have tapped other revenue sources to purchase the property.
“Since the revenue was generated by a project built on Witham Hill lands, it would have made a great deal of sense for that revenue to have been dedicated to the natural area, not used elsewhere in the city,” Daniels wrote.
With regard to the city/property owner talks Daniels asks Shepard “we would still like to know who was involved in the meetings with the developer or property owner. If you were not involved who was? We assume it was staff in the Parks Dept., but who? We would like to talk to the persons involved, and also see whatever documentation exists regarding these discussions. There must have been some paper trail of some kind.”
Daniels also suggests that the November 2018 City Council vote that added a police and fire “public safety fee” to the city services bill that already included water, stormwater, wastewater, streets and sidewalks, transit service and urban forestry, could have been a tool used to benefit parks.
The public safety fee is taxing residents, nonprofits and businesses about $5 million per year.
Daniels asks: “Why was no new fee considered to provide funding for maintenance of our natural areas, trails and parks? You stated that ‘staff share the community’s desire to preserve natural areas,’ and that ‘the city tries to balance investments across all of these areas.’ There is no real evidence that this is true, as far as I’m concerned.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.