Voters have a choice between a longtime Republican and a newcomer Democrat for representation of House District 17 this election.
Sherrie Sprenger, R-Scio, is seeking re-election to her sixth term in the state House of Representatives. She is being challenged by Renee Windsor-White of Lebanon.
Sprenger, 53, said she believes there's still "major work to be done" in Salem when it comes to bringing issues to the table that affect the rural mid-valley.
"This is one of the greatest privileges I've ever had to represent an area I grew up in at the Oregon State Capitol," she said. "I've learned things, I've built strong relationships, and I want to continue doing it so people can continue to take advantage of it."
Sprenger said as part of her effort to continue to bring rural issues to Salem, she'll be revisiting a bill to direct the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife to allow hunters to use hounds in the pursuit of cougars.
She plans an informational town hall meeting on her cougar management plan from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at the Jim Riggs Community Center in Sweet Home.
She said she's looking for a regional approach that would allow counties to vote individually as to whether to allow such hunts.
"Our cougar problem has only increased, and sightings have only become more concerning," she said.
Sprenger said she sees the state budget as the biggest issue facing Oregon as a whole. She is concerned about growing calls for a tax increase.
"I struggle to get there when we aren't willing yet to have a conversation about how we're going to spend the money," she said.
Year to year, the question in state government is where to get the extra funds to cover rising costs, Sprenger said. But lawmakers rarely stop to see whether the programs they're funding are accomplishing their objectives, or whether there's a more efficient method available.
"We have to have that conversation," she said. "It's a cause I've pushed for years."
Sprenger pointed to her track record as a reason voters should continue to choose her for representation, saying she's been faithful to promises to be accessible and has done what she could to limit government as well as pass bills.
"I continue to carry our values to Salem, and issues that are important to us," she said.
Windsor-White, 66, has not held public office before but said she believes it's important to have a Democrat in the race as a choice for people who don't necessarily hold the same political beliefs.
"I don't think that she stands for Democratic values," Windsor-White said of Sprenger. "I don't think she carries to Salem the values and priorities that I think the people in the district hold."
Windsor-White said she stands for several issues she's all experienced personally, from support for family farms against tariffs and trade wars to comprehensive and affordable health care, especially for seniors and veterans.
Her husband, jay, lives in a care facility where he is treated for Alzheimer's, she said. "If elected, I will do everything in my power to ensure that seniors, disabled veterans and their families have the safety net of Medicare/Medicaid that they need and spend their lives paying for."
Windsor-White was 18 when her mother's estranged ex-husband hunted her down and shot her. However, she said, she neither hates nor fears guns: "I want to work with responsible gun owners for common sense gun laws that will keep guns from falling into the wrong hands."
Windsor-White and Sprenger agree on the need to take a hard look at the state budget and not "spend money you don't have," Windsor-White said.
She'd work to expand revenue streams by "making corporations pay their full share" and "stemming the tide of offshore banking" for businesses who make their money in Oregon but don't bank it here.
Windsor-White said she believes she's the best choice for voters because she will bring legislation to Salem that comes straight from the district, and she'll make herself available to people seeking help with the bureaucracy.
"I'd represent everyone, not just those who voted for me," she said.