Voters appeared to be choosing to keep State Rep. Sherrie Sprenger, R-Scio, to keep her District 17 seat in early returns Tuesday.
Sprenger was at 71 percent of the vote, while her Democratic opponent, Renee Windsor-White, was at 28 percent.
Sprenger said she was grateful for the outpouring of support, which she said she never wants to take for granted.
"I felt tonight the same sense of responsibility that I felt the day I was appointed to the Legislature back in February 2008, which is, just a lot of responsibility to represent what people care about here," she said. "I'm humbled to have that level of support from all the parties."
Sprenger was one of the incumbent Republicans to win back a seat Tuesday. Not all did.
"I don't care what party is in control," she said. "Having 38 of one party and 22 of another party, you stand a high likelihood of having voices not heard. And for House District 17, that's rural voices. And I'm concerned about what that means in the 2019 session."
Windsor-White said she wasn't surprised by the totals but believes her party is doing pretty well given that no Democrat ran for the office the last time Sprenger was up for re-election.
"I think that what the Linn County Democrats and the Marion County Democrats have built in terms of voter participation, volunteer participation and candidate selection is an example of the phoenix rising from the ashes," she said.
Windsor-White said she believes Republicans should take notice of tonight's results, win or lose, and begin working out more inclusive strategies in the future.
"I think that the Republicans in the area may have taken us for granted bu won’t be able to do that any longer," she said. "I think that Republican candidates and legislators are going to have to do a better job of answering to their constituents and doing what they were called to do. Democrats aren’t going to go away. And I think we’re going to fight even harder to make sure that legislators are transparent in what they’re doing and are truly answering the needs of their home districts."