Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker announced Thursday that he was endorsing Rep. Sherrie Sprenger, R-Scio, for his seat on the commission in the November 2020 election.
The announcement was held on the front steps of the Linn County Courthouse with Linn County Commissioners John Lindsey and Roger Nyquist also present.
“Part of me doesn’t want to leave,” Tucker said of his impending retirement. “Part of me thinks I should keep going into my 70s and 80s.”
Citing the desire to move onto the next chapter, Tucker continued, “To go to the next part of my life, I felt I needed to find a candidate I felt comfortable endorsing.”
That candidate, he said, was Sprenger.
“I believe she has the knowledge and skill set to come here and succeed,” he said.
Sprenger has served in the Oregon Legislature since 2008 and said on Thursday that she intends to serve out the remainder of her term. She filed for Tucker’s Position 3 seat earlier in the afternoon.
Holding a stack of endorsements, Sprenger said she was ready to stay in Linn County rather than travel to the capital to talk about Linn County.
Sprenger previous served on the Lebanon School Board and was employed as a rural deputy sheriff.
“I’m excited to do this,” she said. “I’m ready to go.”
Sprenger said she doesn't make campaign promises, but said on Thursday she would meet with 100 people in 100 days after being sworn in. She also said she planned to bring her experience and contacts back to Linn County.
“I have every department head’s number and if I called them they would take my call. Not because they think I’m awesome, but because I vote on their budgets,” she said. “I want to bring those contacts back with me to Linn County.”
Tucker said he actively searched for a candidate he could endorse for his seat, noting that Shelly Boshart Davis had been an option prior to her election to the state House. He said Sprenger was a well-rounded candidate and had been an ally to Linn County, a place Sprenger said she's lived nearly her entire life.
“I love what I do in the legislature but this is new and fresh and exciting,” she said. “I’m ready for this. I’m ready to come back home.”