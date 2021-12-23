 Skip to main content
Spotlight: Art gallery opens in Lebanon

Evan Degenfelder

Evan Degenfelder stands with her oil painting "Backroads, Linn County, Oregon" in her newly opened JEKYLL Gallery & Studio in Lebanon. The painting placed second in the recent Northwest Reflections, a competition based in Ocean Shores, Washington.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

JEKYLL Gallery & Studio is now open at 45 E. Sherman St. in Lebanon.

The gallery is also the working studio of artist Evan Degenfelder. It opened at the end of November, and exhibits works by Degenfelder, Judi Mintzer and Maryann Ewing.

Within the space you can see the studio of Degenfelder, an award-winning painter whose subjects include figures, landscapes, abstracts and still lifes. She works primarily in oil but also creates in pastel, acrylic, cold wax and mixed media.

She is also the designer of a line of one-of-a-kind artisan jewelry pieces. She collects rare, vintage new old-stock glass and Lucite beads, crystals and components, hand-blown artisan lampwork glass beads and other rare findings, from which she creates pieces of heirloom-quality jewelry.

Degenfelder, an artist all her life, studied at Southwestern Oklahoma State University and University of California, Santa Barbara. She enjoyed a career as a graphic artist and illustrator for United Space Boosters, Inc., and Lockheed Space Operations’ shuttle program before quitting to pursue art full time. She and husband John have lived and worked in Lebanon since 2000.

People are also reading…

Degenfelder plans to offer private and semiprivate painting classes. Those interested can email their name and contact information to evan@jekyll-studio.com.

Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

