Spot checks for masks announced for holiday weekend

Masks became mandatory for Oregonians on July 1, and this holiday weekend, additional enforcement of the policy is expected.

On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown announced that the Oregon Liquor Control Commission staff would be doing spot checks at restaurants, bars and other businesses to ensure people are complying with the mask rule.

The mandate came after the state saw its COVID-19 caseload increase for more than a month followed by back-to-back record daily highs this week. The Oregon Health Authority reported 375 new cases on Thursday and 344 cases Friday.

Brown issued a warning earlier in the week noting that Oregonians' response to the mask requirement would dictate the future of business and school openings around the state as health officials warned community spread was responsible for the spike in cases.

Calling the rise in cases "alarming," Brown said state workers will have the authority to issue citations and fines. Businesses that do not comply with the mask order can be closed.

"I'm asking Oregonians this holiday weekend to take urgent steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face coverings, avoiding large gatherings and physically distancing," Brown said in a statement.

Spot checks are expected across the state.