Christmas came early to Sweet Home on Saturday morning as candy canes, Santa Clauses and even two Grinches paraded down Main Street to celebrate the 2018 Sportsman's Holiday.
More than 40 entries lined the parade route, including horses, fire engines, cheerleaders, a Pop Warner football team and log trucks.
Cera Hartness of Sweet Home wore green pajamas while leading her 6-year-old daughter Elaina on their Shetland Pony Peaches. The family braved the heat in the upper 80s playing their roles as The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. Of course the pony was Max.
Also on horseback was a sleeping Waylon Cowdrey whose grandmother Billie Bjornsen escorted a white palomino named Snickers. The two were dressed as characters from the "Nightmare before Christmas."
"Santa's on vacation, and it's coffee all year round," said Dave Blair as he was getting ready to play Santa with Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Sadi Riggs, on the Sugar City Brews camping-themed float complete with a campfire and Christmas tree decorated in coffee cups.
Saint Nicholas also could be found riding a Harley Davidson as well as sitting on other sandy beach floats, many of which included a decorated Christmas tree.
The Christmas theme was chosen to honor the 2018 U.S. Capitol christmas tree, said Sportsman's Holiday judge Michele Carter. The tree will be harvested from the Willamette National Forest's Sweet Home Ranger District later this year.
"It was the best parade tur out in quite a few years, which was somewhat unexpected, but greatly appreciated," Said Karla Hogan, Sportsman's Holiday Parade Chairperson, who also offered her thanks to all the volunteers who assisted.
"I really want to thank Michelle Carter, Susan Coleman, Mindy Howland & George Medellin for all their help'" Hogan said. "The Chamber of Commerce is always looking for volunteers to help with events like this, we can't grow without them."
A logger Olympics and fireworks concluded Saturday's events in Sweet Home.
The final event of the Sportman's Holiday is at 8 a.m. this morning with a breakfast at the Elks Lodge, 440 Osage St.
