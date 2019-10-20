Each frosted morning, as fog rolls in over the mid-valley, it becomes harder to hold onto those summer days and much easier to believe Halloween is headed straight for us.
Local events like the Albany Visitors Association’s Trolley of Terror and Oregon State University’s haunted campus tour capitalize on the holiday, but mid-valley ghosts — if they exist — haunt year-round.
ALBANY
Albany Civic Theater
Located at 111 W. First Avenue, the theater was built in 1900. While several ghost stories are associated with the building, according to the Monteith Historical Society, the most common tells of a 1900 performance of the play “Glass Light." The leading lady — in full costume — was seen by another actor hurrying down a hall to her dressing room after the show. Except the actress had left the building an hour before. The woman slipped into the dressing room, and when the actor opened the door, the leading lady’s costume was hanging up, untouched. No one else was in the room.
The Goodwin House
The Monteith Historical Society also tells of a house built in 1908 with its most famous ghost story taking place in the 1940s, when the home's owner awoke one night to the sight of a transparent man in her bedroom, glaring at her. Reportedly upset about the renovations she was completing to the home, the ghost is thought to have been disturbed earlier in the day when she moved a few old bedsprings that were in the attic. The springs, they say, still sit in the attic today.
Other former residents of the house at 633 Washington St. SW say things would often move around and lights and radios would turn on and off without explanation.
Knights of Pythias Lodge
One of the most haunting stories the Monteith Historical Society tells on its Trolley of Terror ride is of the lodge at 230 Lyon St. S. The story goes that a young woman was living in a second-floor apartment when she was awakened by someone calling her name and the violent shaking of her bed. Believing she was dreaming, the woman attempted to go back to sleep only to feel hot breath on her face and the sound of heavy breathing. She moved out the next day.
N.H. Allen House
You have free articles remaining.
Legends of this house on 208 Sixth Avenue SE tell of chimpanzees living within in the 1800s, their screams leading neighbors to believe tortured spirits infected the structure. There are also tales of one of the subsequent owners finding a skeleton in one of the walls.
NOTE: The Trolley of Terror is set to run Oct. 19, 25 and 26 with tours starting at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. For more information, contact the Albany Visitors Association at 541-928-0911.
CORVALLIS
Oregon State University is a hotbed for ghost stories with students feeding the legends of strange sightings and paranormal activity around campus.
"We have done tours in the past and there are eight locations," said Larry Landis, director of the Special Collections and Archives Research Center at OSU's Valley Library.
Those locations include Waldo Hall, University Hall, Memorial Union, Sackett Hall, Langton Hall and Dearborn Hall.
Waldo Hall
The building is rumored to be the home of the school’s first librarian, Ida Kidder, both in life and in death. She has reportedly been seen vanishing in the second-floor hallway. Waldo is also home to stories of flickering lights and a haunted women’s restroom.
Sackett Hall
A girl named Brandy didn’t finish her education at OSU after supposedly being killed in her dorm room, which she now allegedly haunts. Stories have told of her appearing as lights, but more sinister stories claim she has set fires.