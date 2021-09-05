Sponsorship signs come down from Taylor Field's outfield

“I think all of us at the American Legion baseball program, we can appreciate the vision … for a neater, tidier appearance for the field out there,” said Croney. “It’s been a long time coming. … We think the more attractive it looks, the better it will be for our team and to attract other teams to want to play here.”

The other part of the Taylor Field makeover will be the new scoreboard, which will be installed by principal sponsors Gerding Builders whenever they get through the backlog of construction projects brought on by the COVID pandemic.

The sponsor signage that used to be along the right field and center field fencing will instead go behind the dugouts and along the brickwork behind the backstop. Croney said this could actually be better for sponsors, since they’ll be right in front of the spectators. With the signs way out in the outfield, the designs were restricted to big logos and basic info, but now local businesses can get a little more detailed with their signage.

Regardless of what the future holds for sponsorship revenue, the partnership between the numerous teams that play on Taylor Field will continue. Everyone agrees this space is crucial to the culture of Corvallis. Its history literally intersects with the history of the local economy and the expansion of the town.

“I think in terms of all the things in this town, in terms of people knowing where it is and what it stands for, this is really well-known,” said Markley. “The bottom line is this is a community supported operation. We’re so grateful to the sponsors who have supported us.”

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

