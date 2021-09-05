Sponsorship signs come down from Taylor Field's outfield

The outfield fence at historic Taylor Field is going to look a bit different from now on. The heavy, wooden sponsor signs that have occupied practically every inch of space along the chain-link for decades came down on Saturday.
The Corvallis School District, which owns the field, said the move is being made for the safety of the players and the longevity of the field. The current sponsor signs, made of heavy plywood, were damaging the chain-link fence and causing it to sag. From right to center field, you can especially see the fence slanting forward.
A group of more than 40 volunteers got together on Saturday to complete the work, removing the signs and loading them up on trailers donated to the cause by local contractors — and fellow American Legion Baseball alumni — Evan Newcomb and John Conklin.
They expected the work to take hours, but it wrapped up in about 30 minutes or so thanks to a large turnout of volunteers.
“The nice thing about it was that you had lots of families out here … there was a lot of interest in helping out,” said Vance Croney, president of the American Legion Baseball board of directors.
To this day, if you ask parents and former players about their summer playing and attending American Legion summer league games, they still consider it one of the greatest times of their lives.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
“So many of the parents, with kids from Albany or Corvallis or from all over, they say their summer (with the American Legion) was the best summer of their lives,” said Elaine Markley, who’s volunteered with the baseball program for decades and was coordinating the removal efforts throughout the week.
The history of American Legion Baseball, with its popular July tournament and summer season, is baked into the culture of Corvallis. And Taylor Field dates back to the late 1940s.
The team’s name, the Gerding Builders Marketmen, is an homage to the original longtime sponsor of the team, Richey’s Market. The partnership between the American Legion and Corvallis High School grew during the last 50 years or so.
“A lot of people don’t realize that over the years … American Legion baseball has sponsored a lot of improvements at Taylor Field,” said Croney, noting they’d helped pay for lighting improvements and the scoreboard that’s been there since about 1994. “So while we don’t have an agreement with revenue sharing for signage, we have been a significant partner with the school district for maintenance and upkeep of the field. It really is a partnership.”
Sprucing up the field has long been part of the collaboration. American Legion Baseball paid for a portion of the new scoreboard that’s due to go up any week now, for example. It’s sitting in pieces inside the batting cage behind the field. The unveiling of new components, from scoreboards to concession stands to lighting, was often heralded by longtime Richey's Market team manager Gene Hansen with his typical cry of, “Hubba! Hubba!”
People said the signs coming down signal the end of an era, especially as the iconic “Mr. Baseball” sign, named after Hansen himself, came down. Spokespeople for both the American Legion and neighboring Corvallis High School said that the future of the field still looks bright.
Despite the signs coming down, this doesn’t mean the sponsorships with local businesses — a major part of the funding for American Legion Baseball and the CHS school program — won’t still continue. The signs will simply be remade so as to not damage the fence.
“What came to mind was, how can we replace this to where that heavy structure is not pulling that chain down and we have an accident out there one day?” said Corvallis High School Athletic Direct Salvador Munoz. “I know that this is a historic tradition here in Corvallis and we get to play here in the middle of town.”
For sponsor signs that were in good shape, American Legion Baseball will pay for the replacement sign. For ones that were particularly faded or in need of a logo redesign before coming down, the sponsors themselves will pay for a new sign.
The new signage in the outfield will be made of lighter plastic banners and run over the top of mesh lining the chain link in place of the hard wooden slabs that are currently nailed in and used to hold the heavier wooden signs. The left field fence already has sponsor signs that fit these specifications and represent partners of the school, not the American Legion club.
“I think all of us at the American Legion baseball program, we can appreciate the vision … for a neater, tidier appearance for the field out there,” said Croney. “It’s been a long time coming. … We think the more attractive it looks, the better it will be for our team and to attract other teams to want to play here.”
The other part of the Taylor Field makeover will be the new scoreboard, which will be installed by principal sponsors Gerding Builders whenever they get through the backlog of construction projects brought on by the COVID pandemic.
The sponsor signage that used to be along the right field and center field fencing will instead go behind the dugouts and along the brickwork behind the backstop. Croney said this could actually be better for sponsors, since they’ll be right in front of the spectators. With the signs way out in the outfield, the designs were restricted to big logos and basic info, but now local businesses can get a little more detailed with their signage.
Regardless of what the future holds for sponsorship revenue, the partnership between the numerous teams that play on Taylor Field will continue. Everyone agrees this space is crucial to the culture of Corvallis. Its history literally intersects with the history of the local economy and the expansion of the town.
“I think in terms of all the things in this town, in terms of people knowing where it is and what it stands for, this is really well-known,” said Markley. “The bottom line is this is a community supported operation. We’re so grateful to the sponsors who have supported us.”
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.