Split vote at City Council halts HRC progress

Councilor Matilda Novak joined Johnson in voting no when a roll call vote was called, taking issue with the fact the HRC would have expenditures.

Councilor Marilyn Smith explained that the board has always had expenditures which are approved by the City Council for things like trophies for the board's annual awards.

"Everyone gets a trophy," Johnson mumbled into her microphone, while Novak said she understood and was in favor of trophies.

Johnson went on to note that she wanted "shall" changed to "will" in the board's mission statement, wanted expenditures to be eliminated and wanted language around the word "communities" to be changed.

"Albany is one community," she said. "It's kind of like speaking out of both sides of the mouth, saying, 'We want to be part of the community, but by God we have our own community.'"

Johnson also spoke to comments she has been receiving as a result of statements she's made regarding the HRC.