Specialty metals, history subject of Albany library talk

Specialty metals, history subject of Albany library talk

{{featured_button_text}}

Dennis Emerson and Tai Stith will discuss how Albany became the specialty metals capital of the world at noon Friday, Jan. 10, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.

Emerson retired from ATI Wah Chang after 25 years as a market intelligence specialist. Stith is a graphic designer and author who has spent eight years studying the history of the Bureau of Mines site in Albany for a book on the subject. She is also the administrator of the Facebook page "Historic Significance of the Albany Research Center."

The presentation is part of the Friends of the Albany Public Library community program. Coffee, tea and cookies will be served. For more information, call 541-924-0130.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monroe man sentenced for child porn
Local

Monroe man sentenced for child porn

  • Updated

A Monroe man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges in Benton County Circuit Court last week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News