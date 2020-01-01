Specialty metals, history subject of Albany library talk

Dennis Emerson and Tai Stith will discuss how Albany became the specialty metals capital of the world at noon Friday, Jan. 10, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.

Emerson retired from ATI Wah Chang after 25 years as a market intelligence specialist. Stith is a graphic designer and author who has spent eight years studying the history of the Bureau of Mines site in Albany for a book on the subject. She is also the administrator of the Facebook page "Historic Significance of the Albany Research Center."