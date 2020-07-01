Special needs families face uncertainty of the fall

”We will develop plans by program with flexibility built in,” Mattingly said in his Q&A. “Then IEP teams will make individual decisions based on the unique circumstances of that particular student and family.”

Speaking particularly to therapies included in IEPs, Mattingly said, “Speech services will be provided in a variety of ways from traditional, in person to full tele-therapy. We are still developing our plan for the fall but we know for sure that parents will not be expected to provide the service themselves and we will have options for kids to get services in person as well as options for families that prefer everything virtually.”

The Corvallis School District is also bringing families into the fold concerning decisions about the fall for students who have special needs.

Special education coordinator Sabrina Alexander said the district regularly communicates with parents and will continue to do so throughout the planning process for fall.