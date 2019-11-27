Adoptable animals are looking for a forever home for the holidays. The Linn County Sheriff’s Animal Control are having a holiday adoption special from Nov. 26 through Dec. 31, located at 3008 Ferry St. SW in Albany.
All adoptions will be reduced from $110 to $50. Cost of adoption includes Spay and neuter, microchip, a leash, collar and eight weeks of free obedience training.
Adoptions are processed from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Potential adopters can stop by Animal Control or view the potential adoptees at www.linnsheriff.org.