Speakers offer support to GAPS after police incident

Monday marked the first time since the start of the pandemic that Greater Albany Public Schools board members gathered in the district office for their scheduled meeting, and while the public is still barred from attending in person, dozens of community members still made their voices heard.
GAPS received 43 public comment submissions, which were read into the record for more than an hour on Monday night. Topics ping-ponged between the proposed school calendar and an incident earlier this month that saw Albany Police Department personnel asked to leave school property. The latter accounted for the majority of the submissions, and all of the comments on that topic expressed support for the district's decision.
Albany police were invited to visit schools on the first day of in-person learning, and officers handed out stickers and high-fives to students.
Some students, however, voiced concern and fear at the sight of armed, uniformed officers at school. As a result, Superintendent Melissa Goff and Police Chief Marcia Harnden had a conversation.
Goff said the decision to pause the tradition of having officers at schools on the first day of class was made jointly. Harnden issued a statement saying the police did not take part in the decision but did remove officers. She also noted the police department would continue to work with community partners.
The incident went viral on local social media and sparked a rally in front of the GAPS district office to support police officers, with some calling for Goff's removal.
Additionally, the police union released a statement in support of its own officers.
The district released a statement as well, noting it would continue to work with community partners.
Goff pointed to trauma-informed teaching and the district's focus on equity as reasons to pause the event and listen to all community members.
It was a recurring theme in the public comments submitted on Monday.
"Those calling for the superintendent’s removal and simultaneous rallying support for APD are ignoring the lived experience of many of their neighbors," said Lindsey Lancaster, who identified herself as a white woman with Latino children. "They’re also ignoring the fact that racism is intertwined in the history of our educational system. In 2021, systemic racism is alive and being upheld by law enforcement. Not everyone feels safe in their presence and this is earned. I would encourage you all to listen with the intent of learning instead of just responding. How can we work to bridge the divide and heal these divisions? It starts with acknowledgement and empathy. We all have the same goal of having our children feel safe at school and have different views on how this can happen, but we can work together. That will require listening to the voices you are currently trying to yell over."
Lancaster's sentiment was repeated by more than a dozen commenters, who expressed their approval of Goff and Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan.
Former GAPS teacher Diana Hammond said she was concerned for students experiencing the trauma of racism and had seen it while working for the district.
Noting that she tried to create a safe space for LGBTQ students and students of color to be heard, Hammond said her efforts were supported by the majority of the community, but not all of it.
"I did experience backlash from students, staff and families," she said. "I was called racist, a beaner, told not to see color and asked where the safe space for white cisgender students was."
Goff also spoke to the community uproar over the incident, saying, "We have work to do in better serving our historically underserved and marginalized students and families. Centering our decisions on our students and working with our established partners both help us make more inclusive and welcoming choices as we plan events, projects or pathways of our work."
"When working recently with APD, we failed to do this during planning and clearly our decision negatively impacted our students and families, as did the resulting social media firestorm and other community actions that followed," she added. "It is the responsibility of GAPS leaders, in particular for me, to chart a path forward that honors our commitment to every student and the community. We believe in an Albany community that is safe and inclusive for all."