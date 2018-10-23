Randy Blazak has made a career out of studying hate crimes and the groups that incite them, and he’s got news for anybody who thinks that sort of thing doesn’t happen around here.
“There’s been a resurgence of hate in the Northwest,” he told an audience of about 50 people at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesday during a meeting of the Corvallis City Club.
Blazak, an academic researcher who has taught at Portland State University and the University of Oregon, chairs the Coalition Against Hate Crimes and frequently appears on national news broadcasts as an expert commentator on the subject.
Noting that hate crimes are “hugely underreported” — only about one in 15 victims ever comes forward — Blazak said there’s been a big spike in such activity since the 2016 presidential election campaign.
“We had more swastikas painted around the state of Oregon in 2016-2017 than we’ve had since we’ve been tracking it,” he said. “We had banners on I-5 that said, ‘The eclipse is a Jewish plot.’”
The numbers have dropped a bit since then, he said, but are still higher than in previous years. In part, Blazak said, the people behind these acts have been emboldened by President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and his promise to “make America great again,” harking back to a mythologized mid-20th century when white Anglo-Saxon Protestants dominated every aspect of American culture.
“For a lot of people it wasn’t so great in 1950, but for people like Donald Trump, it was pretty great,” he said.
The “alt right,” a loosely organized white nationalist movement embraced by people such as ex-Ku Klux Klan leader-turned-politician David Duke, has sought to capitalize on the president’s popularity by affiliating itself with him and adopting a pose of mainstream respectability, Blazak added.
“Duke and those folks believe Donald Trump will advance the cause of white nationalism and white supremacy better than any skinhead,” he said.
“They won’t need swastikas, they won’t need white hoods — they’ll just happily go along with him and he’ll bring us back to 1950.”
There’s another strain of white nationalist that Blazak finds more frightening, he said, and that’s the overtly violent kind who believe the way to get what they want is to start a race war and overthrow the government.
According to Blazak, that’s what Timothy McVeigh was trying to do when he set off a massive truck bomb outside a federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995, killing 168 people. Jeremy Christian, the man accused of fatally stabbing two people in a hate-fueled attack on a Portland commuter train in 2017, posted a poem in praise of McVeigh on his Facebook page, Blazak said.
“Then, of course, there’s the lone wolf — people who are not connected to either side who are self-radicalizing on the internet,” he added. “We’ve had incidents of this all over the country.”
He cited the example of Dylann Roof, who murdered nine African-Americans in a mass shooting at a South Carolina church in 2015.
The good news, he said, is that many people who join hate groups in their youth come to see the error of their ways and turn away from the white supremacist movement. The important thing, he said, is to maintain a relationship with such people, treating them as human beings rather than monsters.
The violent clashes playing out between white nationalist demonstrators and antifa counter-protesters in Portland only escalate the problem, as does the “unofficial motto” adopted by some on the left: “Welcome to Portland — punch a Nazi in the face,” according to Blazak.
“Everybody has the power of redemption, the power to be redeemed,” he said.
“When I see a neo-Nazi, I see a future anti-neo-Nazi activist — not someone I want to punch in the face.”