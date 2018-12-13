Gouri Prasad isn't interested in becoming an astronaut. "I'm not very big on the idea of being cooped up," the 10-year-old said.
But if for some reason she had to be orbit for a time, Gouri knows exactly what kind of space food she'd want to make her feel less homesick: a homemade cheese pizza.
"I'd want my food to taste like my mom's pizza," she said.
If Gouri and her teammates on the Fin-tastic Fish Lego robotics team have their way, future astronauts may be able to custom-design their space snacks to satisfy specific cravings.
The Lego team is an after-school club made up of students from Oak Grove and North Albany elementary and middle schools.
Team members built a Lego robot, "Blue Bob," to handle the tabletop competition, which involves accomplishing a variety of missions. Among other things, Bob has been programmed to align a Lego telescope, lift a Lego astronaut figure into an airlocks and drop off a planetary payload while trying to navigate around craters.
Part of each year's competition, however, is to design a research project around the competition theme that offers an innovative solution to a real-world problem. In keeping with this year's theme, "Into Orbit," the Fin-tastic Fish explored how new foods can be developed to meet the dietary needs of people who live and work in space.
Specifically, they researched the idea of using three-dimensional printers to produce items using a gelatinous "food" base. Those little bits of substance would then be boiled, kind of like ramen noodles, and the diner would add specific flavorings to make the item taste like a favorite food from home.
Through their coach Mark Gullickson, team members exchanged emails with Dr. Lining Yao, assistant professor of the Human-Computer Interaction Institute at the School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University about the project. Yao's team developed a concept of "transformative appetite," in which two-dimensional films made of protein, cellulose or starch can transform into three-dimensional, pasta-like food by absorbing water during cooking. She sent the group a small sample of her 3-D printed "food" chips, unflavored, for them to try at some point.
"If you guys [the team] are interested in working with us and contacting NASA for their support, even some field test in their Mars simulators on earth. Our team will be very supportive and happy to provide material samples and scientists to support," Yao wrote in an email to the Fish. "We wanted to contact NASA for a field test, but have not gotten the time and energy to do so."
It can be tough on astronauts to be far away for long periods, so meeting emotional needs as well as physical requirements is a key factor for space agencies. Fish members concluded being able to taste Mom's pizza, or any other Earthside specialty, might help them remain happy and productive.
"Helping their mental health," explained Adelynn Howard, 12.
The Fish will bring their project to Corvallis this weekend when they compete in a FIRST Lego League qualifying tournament.
The tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday at Oregon State University's Kelley Engineering Center. Elementary and middle school teams from throughout the mid-valley will compete in four areas: robot design and programming, robot performance, the research project and Core Values.
Core Values refers to how well teams display gracious professionalism throughout the tournament, their recognition by other teams and coaches/volunteers to inspire others, and how well they work together as a team to solve problems, both at the tournament and throughout the season. The Fin-tastic Fish received a first place at the state level last year for receiving the highest rating in this category.
The Lego League competition is free and open to the public. More information is available online at https://ortop.org.
Multiple mid-valley teams are scheduled to compete this weekend in Corvallis. Saturday's competition will feature three North Albany neighborhood teams, two teams specifically from North Albany Elementary School, two from Memorial Middle School in Albany, one from Oak Grove School in North Albany and one from Ashbrook Independent School in Corvallis.
The Fish will compete on Sunday against teams from Calapooia Middle School and Timber Ridge School in Albany, Central Valley Christian School in Tangent and Hoover Elementary School in Corvallis. Winners of the various categories each day will advance to the state competition this January in Hillsboro.