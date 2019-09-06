It’s been a long time coming, but South Corvallis has its diner back.
Sharon’s Café at 1894 SW Third St., which was forced to shut down after a New Year’s Eve fire ripped through the kitchen, reopened Aug. 30 to a warm welcome from neighborhood residents and other regular customers.
“We were slammed last Friday, Saturday and Sunday. … It was crazy,” said Lisa Feierfeil, who manages the dining area. Her brother Jamie Vinson runs the kitchen, while their other sibling, Brian Vinson, a project manager with a Salem construction company, owns the operation and keeps tabs on the financials.
The whole family has deep roots in the restaurant business — their grandparents owned a string of Beach Pancake and Dinner House restaurants on the Oregon coast, where the three siblings learned the trade.
They’ve only been running Sharon’s Café since mid-December, just a couple of weeks before the fire struck.
But the diner itself is a Southtown institution with a history going back decades. Sharon’s opened in 2002, when Sharon Cramblett took over the old Bev’s Café, an established eatery that was already holding down a spot in the middle of South Gate Plaza.
“I’ve been a regular since it’s been a restaurant,” said Randy Whitby, who was perched on a stool at the counter Friday morning with a cup of coffee and a plate of French toast. “I’ve been coming here for over 30 years.”
Whitby, who lives in the trailer park next door, noted that the place has changed hands several times over the years but said it’s always been known for good food, reasonable prices and friendly service.
“It’s kind of like a home away from home for me.”
Tracy and Nichole Moss discovered Sharon’s a couple of years ago, and they’ve been coming in about once a week ever since. They were back again on Friday with their twin 3-year-old daughters, Rayne and River.
“When it burned down I was so sad,” Nichole Moss said. “It’s the only breakfast place on this side of town.”
Even though Sharon’s Café was fully insured, the fire was a big setback for the staff, who suddenly found themselves out of a job. A GoFundMe page raised a little over $1,000 to help them out, but that money only went so far. The crew got a boost when the owners of the Angry Beaver sports bar decided to take them on, expanding their breakfast service from weekends-only to include the rest of the week.
Initially, all of them said they planned to go back to their old jobs when the café reopened. But instead of taking two or three months as expected, the renovations took eight months to complete, and only one member of the original staff, dishwasher Ivan Cole, has gone back to work at Sharon’s.
Getting the doors back open was a big job, Brian Vinson said.
The fire started through spontaneous combustion, apparently sparked by a chemical reaction involving residual grease, bleach and detergent in a basket of freshly washed kitchen towels. The blaze was contained to the back of the restaurant, but it burned so hot that much of the restaurant equipment melted, and smoke got into everything.
“Everything had to be cleaned inside,” Vinson said. “In the dining room, almost everything was salvageable, it just had to be cleaned. But everything in the kitchen had to be replaced.”
A pair of local companies, Servpro of Benton and Linn Counties and McGinnis Restoration & Construction, handled the cleanup and renovation work. Sharon’s insurance covered nearly all the costs for the business loss, while the owner of South Gate Plaza paid for repairs to the building itself.
“I ended up being out of pocket maybe 10 grand,” Vinson said, “but it could have been a whole lot worse.”
New menus had to be printed. In deference to the disaster, the covers are decorated with red and orange flames and the slogan “Out of the Ashes.” T-shirts with the same design are for sale at the restaurant.
That defiant sentiment seems to reflect the never-say-die attitude of the family that runs Sharon’s Café.
“It’s something we’ve done all our lives, working in restaurants,” Jamie Vinson said. “It’s just nice to be open and serving food to the public again.”
Feierfeil said she was so busy that first weekend, chatting with customers and training new employees, that she nearly lost her voice — but she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I’m so happy,” she said on Friday, during a brief pause between ringing up checks and dispensing coffee refills. “I’ve had a perma-grin for the last seven days.”
Sharon’s Café, 1894 SW Third St. in Corvallis, serves breakfast and lunch six days a week. The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.