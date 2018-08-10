Southbound Interstate 5 is has reopened just north of the Beltline Highway in Eugene, but motorists still should expect a traffic backup.
The interstate was briefly closed by a large grass fire next to the road, according to a news release issued at just before 2 p.m. by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Less than 10 minutes later, the agency sent out a notice about I-5 reopening.
Public safety crews are at the scene.
Travelers are advised to expect an extended delay and to take alternate routes.
