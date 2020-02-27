South Corvallis planning process underway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s the right time,” echoed Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot.

Lytle said that the majority of the comments she heard at the meeting involved safety on Highway 99. The corridor has seen the deaths of two cyclists and one pedestrian in the past 20 months.

“Safety is just top of mind right now,” Lytle said. “People still might want to talk about it later on. It’s been an issue for a long time.”

Former South Corvallis resident Daniel Takamori was on hand to discuss the safety issue.

“I’m an avid biker and I come down here a lot on my bike,” he said. “It’s not very safe. I just wanted to be one of the voices contributing to the discussion.”

First Alternative Co-Op General Manager was on hand, looking at the map that covered the area around her store on Southeast Chapman Place.

She noted the work on a multiuse path that will connect the bike path heading south from downtown with Crystal Lake Drive.

“I just came here to see what is going on,” she said. “We’re of course very interested in what’s going on because we’re going through a strategic planning process. We’re invested in South Town and as a resident I’m also invested in South Town.”

Corvallis Community Development Director Paul Bilotta said that the outreach and data collection pieces of the area plan should be completed by December, with city approval targeted for the middle of next year.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.