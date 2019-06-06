Plans for urban renewal and a rebirth of South Corvallis have received a $135,000 jump start.
The annual Celebrate Southtown event on Thursday turned into a celebration of the community's changing fortunes with the announced receipt of the national neighborhood promise grant from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation.
Platoons of T-shirted Republic Services employees were on hand assisting with the event at the vacant site of the long-closed New Holland farm implement business on Southwest Third Street. Platoons of community members donned the shirts as well. On the back: “Good neighbors building strong neighborhoods.”
One of the primary goals of the urban renewal plan Corvallis voters overwhelmingly approved in March is to establish a neighborhood town center by using the New Holland property and the adjacent Corvallis Auction Yard. The town center would include commercial, shopping, financial services and housing components.
Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services owns the New Holland site. Tom Gerding of Gerding Builders owns the auction yard. The two groups plan to use the grant for community outreach to gauge what the public wants in a town center and also begin the site planning.
“This is the future of our neighborhood,” said Brigetta Olson, chief operating officer of Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services. “We’re going to have resources and a place to build community.”
“This is money that is going to be invested in South Corvallis,” said Emily Reiman, CEO of Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services. “It will allow us to do the planning, and when the urban renewal money becomes available it will help us build the town center we all want to see.”
It will take years for the urban renewal money to begin building up to finance projects via tax-increment financing, the commonly used but often difficult to explain urban renewal tool. Tax-increment funding accumulates from increases in property tax rolls inside the district boundary as a result of development. Revenue bonds also can be issued based on projected increases in the urban renewal fund.
Corvallis Community Development Director Paul Bilotta, who was on hand for the event, said that the City Council, which will act as the urban renewal agency, will convene in July or August to begin discussions on how to implement the plan.
“We’re looking for a night in which the council agenda is not jammed,” Bilotta said. “There are some procedural things that have to be done.”
Looking around Bilotta added that “what you see here is a neighborhood coming together. It’s what you want to happen everywhere in the city.”
Thursday was the sixth Celebrate Southtown event. The previous five were held in Tunison Park.