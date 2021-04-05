South Albany volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19

A student at South Albany High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Greater Albany Public Schools announced Monday afternoon.

The student is part of South’s volleyball program and student-athletes at both South and West Albany high schools may be impacted, according to Andrew Tomsky, a spokesman for the school district.

Tomsky added that the student who was diagnosed is quarantining. The student's name is not being released for privacy reasons.

Everyone believed to have been exposed to the student has been contacted and advised to quarantine, the school district said in a news release. In addition, the district said, rooms and other spaces on school grounds that were used by the infected student have been closed for deep cleaning.

GAPS worked with public health officials in both Linn and Benton counties to respond to the diagnosis, the district said.

South's scheduled match at Central and West's scheduled match at South Salem on Monday were canceled. South's home match against McNary on Tuesday has also been listed as canceled in the OSAA website.