A South Albany High School senior-to-be has died after being injured in a car crash on Sunday near the California border, and Greater Albany Public Schools is offering counseling to other students and families, said Lisa Harlan, assistant superintendent and acting superintendent.
Gabrielle Smithwick was 17. She was regularly noted in the Democrat-Herald for making the semester honor roll with a 4.0 GPA.
“She was a well-liked and well-known student,” Harlan said. “Other students are pretty heavily impacted and are struggling with the loss.”
Students and their families can call the South Albany office at 541-967-4522 to request access to counseling services. “We can get them in connection with some resources,” Harlan said.
She added that school administrators and counselors are working with Smithwick’s family to support their needs.
“Information about any memorials or remembrance activities will be communicated with the South Albany High School community when it becomes available,” Harlan said, adding that she expected some details by Friday.
Counselors will be available during school registration and also at the start of the school year.
Newspapers have reported that Smithwick was the passenger in a minivan struck by a pickup near the Oregon-California border on Sunday morning.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the case.
According to a CHP news release, the pickup, driven by a Klamath Falls woman, blew through a stop sign at the junction of State Route 161 and State Route 139 and collided with the minivan, which overturned due to the impact.
Eight people in total were hospitalized due to the crash, the news release states, including a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy who were flown by helicopter ambulance to a Portland trauma center in critical condition.
A California High Patrol spokesman said he couldn’t discuss details about the case that involved the juveniles due to California law, which differs from Oregon’s public records statutes.
A representative of the Multnomah County Medical Examiner could not be reached on deadline for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.