South Albany senior Mason Stocking earns entry to West Point

An applicant to the school cannot be admitted without being nominated by a congressional representative. Since Stocking secured Merkley's top spot, his admittance to West Point was solidified without having to go through additional admissions procedures.

It's something he's wanted since middle school.

"My dad served 27 years and just watching him as a role model, I learned within myself that I desire to live a life of purpose and service," Stocking said. "And it's just within my personality to see how far I can push myself."

Mom Marci Kincade said that's always been the case.

"He's always had the desire to be in the military and do all of the exciting stuff that comes with that and serve his country just like his father and stepfather," she said.

Mason's father, Adam Stocking, put in 27 years of military service and his stepdad, Lance Kincade, put in 20, both in the Army.

"From a very early age, he was accomplished. He started school at 4 years old, and ever since then he's been diligent with his homework and studies," Marci Kincade said. "He's worked hard, very hard. We are thrilled. We can't wait to see how much he's going to grow and learn and just have this opportunity."