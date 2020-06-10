South Albany High School principal resigns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nate Munoz has resigned as principal of South Albany High School.

The announcement was made by Greater Albany Public Schools on Wednesday.

"South Albany High School Principal Nate Munoz has resigned to take the head principal position at Clackamas High School," a statement from the district said. "We in Greater Albany Public Schools thank him for his service at South and wish him great success in this next step."

Munoz served as the interim principal at South for the 2018-19 school year and was officially named to the position for the following year.

“I am humbled and honored to be principal at South Albany High School,” Munoz said at the time of his appointment. “I’m excited to work with the South Albany community and our staff members, continuing the rich traditions that make our school wonderful. Go Hawks!"

On Wednesday, GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky highlighted the improvements to the school under Munoz saying, "Mr. Munoz has deep connections with the students and community of South Albany High School. He has overseen a rise in the graduation rate, especially for Latinx students who graduated at a rate of 87% in the 2018-2019 school year."