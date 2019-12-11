South Albany High School fire under investigation

Local authorities continue to investigate a fire that started in the gym of South Albany High School Tuesday night.

According to an Albany Fire Department spokesperson, investigators, including members of the Albany Police Department, were to remain on scene throughout the day Wednesday. The gym, as well as an area of new construction at the school, would be closed off to students and staff for at least the remainder of the day.

The department responded to the scene at around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday night after smoke filled the gym and the school was evacuated.

Greater Albany Public Schools released several statements throughout the night Tuesday and on Wednesday, said the district would have additional support in place for students and staff.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We recognize this is the second fire in four years for this community and that, in itself, may be traumatizing," Superintendent Melissa Goff said in a written statement.

In 2015, a fire destroyed the high school’s cafeteria, music rooms and cooking and child development classrooms.

Authorities have not released the cause of the fire, but the investigation's final report is expected to be available in two to four weeks.