South Albany High School fire doesn't appear suspicious

Tuesday's fire at South Albany High School does not appear to be suspicious in nature, according to initial findings. 

"We believe sharing a piece of the investigative conclusions in a timely manner is important for the healing and peace of mind for our South Albany High children, teachers, and the whole of our Albany community," Greater Albany Public Schools spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said, following a statement released by Albany Fire Department. 

The fire, which filled the original gymnasium and new construction at the high school with smoke, started around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday night. Albany fire and police department personnel were on scene all day Wednesday.

According to Albany Fire Department spokesperson Sandy Roberts, the initial findings do not rule out the possibility that someone started the fire. 

"We use that language, 'doesn't appear to be suspicious' because we don't have enough evidence at this point to say with 100% certainty," she said. 

Roberts said the investigation will focus on other causes inside the building ranging from electrical to mechanical failures. 

Albany Fire Department echoed GAPS in citing the school's history as the reason for sharing information prior to the release of the final report. 

In 2015, a fire destroyed the high school’s cafeteria, music rooms and cooking and child development classrooms.

Students followed their normal schedules on Wednesday and according to the district, classes affected by the fire have been relocated. 

"The investigation is still ongoing," Roberts said in the statement. "The final cause determination will be shared in the full fire investigation report." 

