South Albany High School construction concludes

That was actually the second fire at South in four years, following a 2015 fire that destroyed the high school’s cafeteria, music rooms and child development classrooms.

With all that in the rearview mirror, the district is putting final touches on the work at these schools, concluding the years-long effort to update facilities and improve safety. All this in time for students returning to in-person attendance following a long stretch of distance learning during the pandemic.

“It’s crazy to think that there was so much on this campus that hadn’t been updated in nearly 50 years,” said dean of students Chad Angel, who joked that he’d been prowling the halls of the school since before he could walk — his mother was a teacher there when it opened in the early 1970s.

The crown jewel of the project is the brand new RedHawk Legacy statue, which is perched in the lobby of the new building. Created by Raven and Raymond Hunter of Kings Valley, the 950-pound steel bird looms over the public as they walk in the new entrance to the theater building. The piece was dedicated to the graduating class of 2019, which was instrumental in the planning of the bird statue.