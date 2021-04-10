 Skip to main content
South Albany High COVID outbreak growing
breaking top story

South Albany High COVID outbreak growing

  • Updated
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 06
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

The COVID-19 outbreak at South Albany High School is growing.

On Monday, Greater Albany Public Schools announced that a member of the South Albany volleyball program had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and that the student and others who had been exposed were quarantining.

Late Friday afternoon, the district sent out a news release saying it had been notified of “additional positive cases at South Albany High School, related to our previously announced SAHS case,” as well as one case involving a student at Periwinkle Elementary.

The news release did not specify how many additional cases had been discovered at South or whether they involved volleyball players.

A spokesman for the district did not return phone and text messages seeking clarification.

