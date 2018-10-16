Mid-Willamette Valley residents still can root for one of their own on “The Voice.”
Cody Ray Raymond progressed past his initial battle with a fellow member of “Team Kelly” on Monday night’s episode of the NBC show.
Raymond, a South Albany High School graduate now living in the Seattle area, squared off against SandyRedd as both sang “Cry to Me” by Solomon Burke.
Pop star Kelly Clarkson chose Raymond as the winner of the battle, but SandyRedd wasn’t eliminated. She remains on the show, as she was “stolen” by Jennifer Hudson for her squad.
"The Voice" airs on Monday and Tuesday nights.
To watch Raymond's battle versus SandyRedd, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d_J-Qbn7DU.