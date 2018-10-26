South Albany High School graduate Cody Ray Raymond has apparently left “The Voice,” the NBC music competition show.
In a Facebook post from Thursday, Cody thanked his fans, but said that due to personal matters, his journey on “The Voice” has come to an end.
“I’m well and my family is well,” Raymond wrote, adding that fans should stay tuned for new music.
Raymond, who now lives in the Puget Sound area, sang in the choir at South Albany.
During blind auditions on “The Voice,” he was chosen by pop star Kelly Clarkson for her team. Earlier in October, Raymond progressed past his initial battle with a fellow squad member.