South Albany High School graduate Cody Ray Raymond progressed past the blind auditions on “The Voice,” and the singer and guitarist will compete on pop star Kelly Clarkson’s team on the NBC show.
“Beyond stoked for everyone who has made a team and had the chance to be on this awesome stage,” Raymond wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night, after his audition aired.
Raymond played a blues standard, Albert King’s “Born Under a Bad Sign,” and was impressive enough to get two coaches, Clarkson and R&B singer Jennifer Hudson, to vie for his talents.
“You are so soulful,” Hudson told Raymond.
The 2009 graduate told the coaches that it was second nature for him to sing the blues song, as he played on the streets of Seattle for food and spent a year at the North Pole while in the Air Force.
He chose Clarkson and became a member of “Team Kelly.”
Raymond plays in Cody Ray & the New Favorites, a Seattle-area band.
The group has a retro funk, soul and pop sound, according to the band’s website, www.codyraymondmusic.com.
South Albany director of choirs Brett DeYoung said in a previous interview that it’s great to see a former student having success, and added that Raymond is inspiring a new generation of teens to pursue careers in music.
“I’m super-proud of him, but I don’t think I can take any of the credit. He just had so much talent,” DeYoung said.
"The Voice" airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC. To watch a clip of Raymond’s blind audition, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hrs9p0Zrv7g.