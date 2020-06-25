'Someone will die': Jefferson Fire urges floaters to avoid Santiam River

The cold water of the Santiam is another factor to take into account. “The water temperature is so cold that your muscles freeze up and you can’t swim. It doesn’t matter if you’re an Olympic swimmer,” she added.

A lack of common sense can also be a problem on the river. Some people are using cheap inner tubes or floats meant for lounging in pools, and those devices will easily pop and leave a floater in trouble — and there’s plenty of bright-colored garbage dotting the riverbank as evidence of this trend. Some parents have brought children who can’t swim. Others aren’t wearing life jackets. Some residents have tried to float the dangerous river while heavily intoxicated.

Gisler said that to deal with the emergencies on the Santiam River, the cooperation of numerous agencies is needed, including the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Albany Fire Department, the Scio Fire District and the Salem Fire Department. “It can take a lot of people here to handle these emergencies,” Gisler said.

LCSO has put up warning flags and signs notifying floaters and boaters about downed trees and warning them to stay to the right side of the north fork to avoid the debris.