Some mid-valley schools closed, weather advisories issued

Updated 9:34 a.m.: Central Linn School District has closed due to icy conditions.

Updated 9:30 a.m.: Linn County Courthouse steps are closed due to slick conditions. People can enter the building through the basement stairs.

Updated: 8:30 a.m.: Monroe schools have now closed and cancelled all athletic activities for the day.

Updated 7:45 a.m.: New winter weather advisories have been issued for the Coast Range and Cascade foothills for Wednesday and Thursday, and travel may be very difficult to impossible in Cascade passes.

Some mid-valley schools districts have delayed the start of classes on Tuesday morning due to wintry conditions, while others have placed their buses on snow routes.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has warned motorists to expect hazardous, icy conditions on roads this morning in northwestern Oregon.

Drivers should slow down, give themselves extra time and delay travel if possible until temperatures rise. Motorists also should watch for crews responding to crashes and winter conditions.

The Albany Police Department also warned drivers to prepare for icy conditions on their morning commute. Major bridges and overpasses are very slippery, the agency cautioned.

At 7:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement regarding dangerous conditions in the Coast Range, with 1 inch of snow in areas above 1,500 feet, and less than a half-inch in lower elevations.

"Take caution driving as black ice may form on those colder surfaces, especially over bridges and overpasses. Expect spotty snow accumulations," the statement reads.

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service also issued a new winter weather advisory for Sweet Home and other communities in the Cascade foothills from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The agency noted that in areas above 2,000 feet in elevation, 5 to 11 inches of snow could fall. Travel could be very difficult.

At Tombstone Pass and other spots in the Cascades, travel could be very difficult to impossible, with up to 16 inches of snow predicted in that time period.

A similar winter weather advisory was sent out for Alsea and areas in the Coast Range from 4 a.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Above 1,500 feet in the Coast Range, snow accumulations of up to 5 inches could occur, and winds of 35 mph are expected. Roads could be slippery, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's the latest information on Tuesday's school delays and snow routes:

•The Monroe School District has now closed for the day and cancelled all athletic activities. (The district initially announced it would be on a two-hour delay.)

•The Sweet Home School District is on a two-hour delay.

•The Central Linn School District has closed for the day. (The district initially announced it would be on a two-hour delay).

•The Harrisburg School District is running two hours late.

• The Linn Benton Lincoln ESD is on a two-hour delay. All morning early childhood special education classes are cancelled.

•The Lebanon Community School District has placed its buses on snow routes due to icy conditions.

•The Blodgett bus in the Philomath School District is on a snow route.

