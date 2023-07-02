Close An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. Residents of Broadalbin Street and the surrounding neighborhood celebrate "The Fourth but Not the Fourth" on July 1, 2023. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. Silas Ruari, 3, examines cars painted on his hands rather than his face at "The Fourth but Not the Fourth" celebration. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. Tony Wilson shows off his new face paint at the yearly "Fourth of July but Never on the Fourth of July" celebration. Julian Ruari, 1, enjoys his fruit snacks. "The Fourth of July but never on the Fourth of July" potluck-style picnic took place between Seventh and Eighth avenues on Broadalbin Street. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. Kids line up for the bike parade on Broadalbin Street. "The Fourth of July but Never on the Fourth of July" began with the reading of the preamble to the U.S. Constitution. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. Organizer Maura Wilson smiles as she lead the bike parade. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. Asher Willnauer, 4, cruises down Broadalbin Street. An Albany 4th of July tradition on the 1st An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. Residents of Broadalbin Street and the surrounding neighborhood celebrate "The Fourth but Not the Fourth" on July 1, 2023. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. Silas Ruari, 3, examines cars painted on his hands rather than his face at "The Fourth but Not the Fourth" celebration. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. Tony Wilson shows off his new face paint at the yearly "Fourth of July but Never on the Fourth of July" celebration. Julian Ruari, 1, enjoys his fruit snacks. "The Fourth of July but never on the Fourth of July" potluck-style picnic took place between Seventh and Eighth avenues on Broadalbin Street. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. Kids line up for the bike parade on Broadalbin Street. "The Fourth of July but Never on the Fourth of July" began with the reading of the preamble to the U.S. Constitution. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. Organizer Maura Wilson smiles as she lead the bike parade. An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023. Asher Willnauer, 4, cruises down Broadalbin Street.

For more than 20 years, one Albany neighborhood has been impatient about celebrating the Fourth of July, so they have a little get-together they call, "The “Fourth of July but never on the Fourth of July.”

This year's not-the-Fourth celebration took place on the First, Saturday, July 1, that is.

Maura and Tony Wilson were first-time organizers for this year's iteration of the OG block party for neighbors on Broadalbin Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues.

Having moved from Florida in 2008, the Wilsonses have been participants for the past 12 years, but truly all the neighbors in the area trade off doing the leg work, Tony Wilson said.

There was no shortage of food as the picnic is a potluck-style gathering featuring all the fixin's, including fried chicken.

Per tradition, the event kicked off with a reading of the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, followed by a bike parade full of broad stripes, bright stars and smiling faces.

Neighborhood kids show off their bike decorations blowing in the wind — one might say — like amber waves of grain as they paraded down Broadalbin Street.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The air was filled with laughter from the neighborhood kids enjoying other activities like bean bag toss, face panting and snacks. Lots of snacks.