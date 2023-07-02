An Albany neightborhood tradtion called "The Fourht of July but never on the Fourth of July" took place between 7th and 8th Avenue on Broadalbin Street on July 1, 2023.
Jess Hume-Pantuso Mid-Valley Media
Residents of Broadalbin Street and the surrounding neighborhood celebrate "The Fourth but Not the Fourth" on July 1, 2023.
Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media
Silas Ruari, 3, examines cars painted on his hands rather than his face at "The Fourth but Not the Fourth" celebration.
Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media
Tony Wilson shows off his new face paint at the yearly "Fourth of July but Never on the Fourth of July" celebration.
Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media
Julian Ruari, 1, enjoys his fruit snacks.
Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media
"The Fourth of July but never on the Fourth of July" potluck-style picnic took place between Seventh and Eighth avenues on Broadalbin Street.
Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media
Kids line up for the bike parade on Broadalbin Street.
Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media
"The Fourth of July but Never on the Fourth of July" began with the reading of the preamble to the U.S. Constitution.
Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media
Organizer Maura Wilson smiles as she lead the bike parade.
Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media
Asher Willnauer, 4, cruises down Broadalbin Street.
Jess Hume-Pantuso, Mid-Valley Media
For more than 20 years, one Albany neighborhood has been impatient about celebrating the Fourth of July, so they have a little get-together they call, "The “Fourth of July but never on the Fourth of July.”
This year's not-the-Fourth celebration took place on the First, Saturday, July 1, that is.