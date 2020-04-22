Softball confidential: Confessions of an E league hero and new stats for rec league

This summer could be a major bummer.
By now, you’ve probably heard about the cancellations of late spring celebrations such as the Linn County Lamb & Wool Fair in Scio and the Lebanon Strawberry Festival.
We expect other events in the mid-Willamette Valley to be called off as well due to concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic. We won’t grumble too much because social distancing seems to be working in Oregon and saving lives.
Still, it looks like much of our traditional summertime fun may be unavailable this year, despite a gradual reopening of our society. Maybe one day, we’ll finally be able to dig our toes into the sand and watch the waves. Maybe one day, we’ll see the Indian paintbrush in the Cascades.
Just how dreary could this summer be? Look to our neighbor to the south for evidence.
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom foreshadowed a summer without large outdoor concerts, rides at amusement parks or trips to the coast, according to an Associated Press article that appeared in Monday’s newspaper.
No state fair for California in 2020. No Dodgers or Angels games, either, if you look into Newsom’s crystal ball.
But hope still lingers around some ballparks of the mid-Willamette Valley.
On Monday, a brilliantly sunny day, we read an email from the Albany Parks & Recreation Department that set our hearts aflutter. The city’s recreational softball season, scheduled to start on May 3, had been pushed back two weeks. It could be postponed again, but there was a strong sense of commitment.
“We have plans to make adjustments to softball seasons as needed to try and ensure that we are able to play softball in 2020,” the email stated.
It may seem silly to get worked up about the prospect of D or E league co-ed ball, but there’s an epiphany that occurs over the years as you play the sport.
To be clear, we still try to be competitive, but our warning track power keeps declining, our fielding range keeps shrinking. Our incremental journey to Palookaville is well underway.
But perhaps that loss of prowess opens awareness to other aspects of the game. We appreciate rec league softball for far different reasons than when we were younger.
For many residents, softball is circled or starred on the calendar every week because it’s a chance to gather with friends and family. (Some local teams are comprised mainly of kin.)
We were especially looking forward this season to teens finally being old enough to be able to play, after years of cheering for their parents from the bleachers.
During our ongoing awakening about the true meaning of softball, we developed some advanced analytics to measure our success. Like much of pro baseball, we’ve abandoned batting average for better measurements.
*Compliments. Words of encouragement given to teammates and even opponents when they rip a line drive, make a diving catch or display exemplary hustle.
*High fives. Okay, maybe not a good metric for 2020.
*Keeping your trap shut. Umpire blow a call? Teammate make an error? Chill out. Peer into your mitt closely and discover that knot you need to retighten. Maybe there’s a dangerous rock in the dirt you need to pick up. Hey, is that an agate? The league leader in KYTS is usually that kid with the entire pack of Big League Chew in his maw. He literally can’t say a thing with all that gum.
*Two extra prayers. The most important stat by far in church league. Every week, the visiting team prays before the game, home team afterward.
*Post-game “parties” attended. Head out to a burger stand, restaurant or pub, perhaps a backyard barbecue or sophisticated soiree, to celebrate that victory, win or lose. But don’t overindulge in craft beverages, soda pops, burgers or Tillamookies. Limit yourself to two of each. You have to stay in softball shape, after all.
If softball doesn’t happen this summer, we’ll miss it terribly. But we won’t scream and kick dirt.
To paraphrase a movie line from Tom Hanks, there’s no crying in softball. And it will still be there for you and your loved ones in the future.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.