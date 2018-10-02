The Fin-Tastic Fish, a First FLL Lego Robotics Team led by Oak Grove Elementary School teacher Mark Gullickson, is coordinating a Socktober Sock Drive for FISH throughout the month of October.
Donations of new, warm socks for the upcoming winter months can be dropped off during the month in decorated Socktober containers at the following locations: North Albany Elementary School, Coldwell Banker, Deluxe Brewing and North Albany IGA.
Socks will be collected at the end of October and donated to FISH of Albany, an organization that provides clothing, transportation, medicine, food and shelter for children, families and individuals in the greater Albany area.