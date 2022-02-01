‘Sobering’ update on Benton County jail, justice campus: The timeline is TIGHT

After nearly two years preparing, Benton County commissioners are now locked into a tight timeline to build the new justice center of their dreams. There was no sugar-coating that fact at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Feb. 1.

“We’ve reached a point where it can no longer be business as usual,” said Nick Kurth, Justice System Improvements Program project manager. He presented a timeline with several entries in red to indicate those steps are behind schedule.

The milestones to hit, which are predicated on previous steps in most cases, include securing new courthouse funding agreement by month's end, already-late crisis center construction, hiring a market strategist and a communication coordinator in March, requesting design consultant proposals in April, public polling in May and public engagement in June.

“I want to highlight that a year from now – and I mean literally a year from now – we are done,” Kurth said. “That’s a very finite timeline.”

The Board of Commissioners chose the site for a new courthouse, jail and center for the sheriff’s office and emergency operations, on Jan. 21, unanimously voting on the McFadden Ranch property on Second Street near HP Inc. over one on Reservoir Road near the Benton County Fairgrounds and the Grand Oaks neighborhood.

Given the tight deadlines, one delay in one of the steps could have serious, rippling consequences, Kurth said.

He listed off what’s at stake for the county: buying an expensive site that might not be used as intended, being stuck with an aging and undersized jail, borrowing challenges from being financially leveraged, losing the opportunity for a bond measure, and millions of dollars out the door on assessments and predesign.

“There’s a whole slew of new levies and bonds in line behind us,” he said. “We’re not going to be able to turn around and go back to the voters; we may not ever be able to turn around and go back to the voters.”

If a justice improvements bond measure fails, a capital savings plan earmarking $5 million to $10 million a year over 10 to 20 years could be an option, according to Kurth. He said the county would be in a “really tough situation” if the bond fails.

“If we are forced into a situation where we have to have a capital savings plan of the magnitude that would be required, that’s going to hit every budget,” he said. “We’re not just going to turn to (the Benton County Sheriff’s Office) and say, 'It’s your problem.'”

The property acquisition could be 20 or 28 acres and could cost an estimated $5.6 million to $7.9 million. County officials have discussed using eminent domain to acquire it. In the predesign phase now, the county expects to open doors at the new facilities between 2025 and 2027.

The overall justice system improvements are expected to run between $106 million and $136 million. County officials are planning a bond measure of up to $100 million to cover most of the project. The bond would cost property owners an estimated 80 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

So far, the county has $23.25 million in place. The new jail could cost up to $50 million, replacing the 40-bed jail with an estimated 120-bed building and adding rehabilitation programs. Renovating the old courthouse could cost up to $20 million.

The new courthouse is estimated at $35 million, with $20 million in state matching funds already approved. The crisis center is estimated at $6 million to $7 million, with $2.25 million secured. The sheriff’s office and emergency operations center is estimated at $15 million to $24 million, with $1 million secured.

“We can’t afford to lose,” Commissioner Pat Malone said, echoing Kurth’s presentation. “It’s all on the line.”

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

