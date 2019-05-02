KEY DATES

Here is a look at upcoming meetings at which the 2019-20 Corvallis budget will be discussed. All sessions are at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.

May 7: Departmental overviews for the mayor, City Council, City Manager’s Office, Human Resources, Finance Department, IT and the Police Department

May 9: Departmental overviews for Community Development, Fire Department and Public Works

May 14: Public hearing before the Corvallis Budget Commission

May 23: Budget Commission deliberations on the budget

June 17: Corvallis City Council public hearing and deliberations on the budget

Note: Community comments will be taken at the two public hearings