Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard delivered a 2019-20 spending plan Thursday to the Budget Commission that includes significant cuts to the library and the Parks and Recreation Department.
The cuts might be rescinded. It all depends on the outcome of the May 21 election, in which Measure 2-123 is on the ballot. The measure would renew and expand the city's local option property tax levy, which would raise about $5.8 million per year for five years, with most of it earmarked for the library and Parks and Recreation.
Because the budget had to be submitted before the election, Shepard had no choice but to build a proposal that doesn't include money from the levy. His budget calls for total spending of $169 million, with $55.6 million of that in the city's general fund.
On the chopping block are:
Parks and Recreation: Osborn Aquatic Center, the Chintimini Senior and Community Center and the Majestic Theatre would close and all recreation programs would cease. The department would drop from 34.5 full-time equivalent employees to 19.0. The overall cut would be 56%.
Library: Hours would be cut from 60 to 40 per week, and the library would be shuttered Sunday and Monday. Materials and programming would be cut, and the FTE count would drop from 44.5 to 32. The overall decrease would be 25%.
Shepard spoke for 28 minutes, noting that “we will be challenged to provide the services we are providing right now.”
But he closed by saying “my message seems fairly bleak, but we have a balanced budget. The cuts are bad, but there are increases as well.”
The Corvallis Police Department will be adding 19 employees (13 officers, two sergeants and four community service officers) and the Corvallis Fire Department will add six firefighters and an assistant chief. The new staffers will be paid for by an increase in the city services bill, which takes effect July 1 and will cost the average resident $17 more per month.
The key challenge, Shepard said, is that expenses — mainly for personnel and operations — keep going up, and it’s hard to find the revenue to match because of state property tax limitations approved by the voters.
“There is always going to be more that the community wants us to do, but we have to set priorities,” Shepard said, noting that the strategic operational plan that he suggested — with the City Council approving it in April 2018 — will continue to drive budget priorities.
Public Employee Retirement System costs continually will challenge Oregon cities. The city plans to spend $5.26 million on its share of PERS costs in 2019-20, but Shepard noted that even “if we solve PERS in the Legislature this session it would not solve our problems.”
One commissioner, former Councilor Mark O’Brien, wore a black T-shirt emblazoned with “IT’S THE PERS SILLY!” but he asked no questions about the impact of retiree benefits on the budget plan.
Shepard’s remarks were followed by departmental overviews from Parks and Recreation and the library. Both directors, Karen Emery for Parks and Rec and Ashlee Chavez for the library, dispassionately noted the cuts but also noted new initiatives will happen despite the budget reality.
Emery is moving forward with a master plan process for Shawala Point, at the confluence of the Willamette and Marys rivers, and is working on a grant proposal that could help extend the Marys River Natural Area trail system across the river to the currently undeveloped Caldwell Natural Area.
Chavez noted plans to develop a “maker space” using reserve funds and an assist from the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Foundation. Also, she said, the bookmobile will not be touched by the projected cuts because it is paid for by the Benton County portion of the library’s budget.
The Budget Commission, which consists of the nine councilors plus nine citizen members, had just 12 members at their seats when Shepard began his remarks. Two members, Ward 1 Councilor Jan Napack and Marge Stevens, arrived late. Not present were Ward 3 Councilor Hyatt Lytle, Ward 4 Councilor Barbara Bull, Ward 6 Councilor Nancy Wyse and Karyle Butcher.