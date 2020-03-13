Snow accumulation expected in Sweet Home

The foothills of the Cascade Mountains could get up to 6 inchesof snow by Sunday according to the National Weather Service.

Snow started falling Friday afternoon with accumulations expected to grow overnight.

"We're looking at anywhere from 2 to 6 inches but closer to 2" at the lower range of the foothills," said climatologist Andy Bryant. "You'll see 6" at 2,500 to 3,000 feet."

Snow is expected to continue through the night into Saturday morning before giving way to rain showers. According to Bryant, cold temperatures in the low to mid-30s will also move in Saturday morning.

Albany, Corvallis and Lebanon are not expected to see snow accumulations but may see a mix of snow and rain through Friday.

