Are you dreaming of a white Thanksgiving? And no, we don’t mean a massive serving of mashed potatoes.
The National Weather Service is currently predicting the possibility of snow for the central Coast Range, the mid-Willamette Valley and the Cascade foothills starting on Tuesday.
Turkey day is about a week away, however, so there’s still plenty of time for the forecast to change.
You have free articles remaining.
In the Albany and Corvallis areas, the snow level will drop to 2,400 feet on Tuesday, then lower to about 1,500 feet on Tuesday night, when the low temperature is forecast to hit 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The snow level is expected to hit about 1,300 feet on Wednesday, when the high temperature is expected to be 42 degrees. The low temperature for Wednesday night is expected to be about 29 degrees with a snow level at 1,400 feet on the valley floor. And on Thanksgiving Day, the snow level is expected to be at about 1,200 feet, with a high near 42 degrees.
Overnight lows are also expected to be around freezing in the Alsea and Sweet Home areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, and those areas also will see the snow level gradually lowering throughout the week.