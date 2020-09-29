SND: Helping little flowers bloom

Though to talk with her, that seems impossible.

Her tone carries the infectious joy one would expect of a grade-school teacher, and her love of the community is easily translated in her work with Little Flowers — a group she is leaving this year.

"I'm moving to Corvallis," she said. "I'm hoping to start a group there and that someone will continue with the group here in Albany."

The group, she said, helped her when she was at the lowest point of her diagnosis.

"Coming back to the church and re-establishing those relationships and starting Little Flower Girls," she said, "it turned my life around."

Oryshchyn challenged the girls to look outside the church to how its teachings could help the community. During the holidays, they served the less fortunate at the church's soup kitchen. And on Valentine's Day, the girls brought flower bouquets to those in local assisted living facilities.

"There was one girl who was nervous about participating," she said. "But when she gave the bouquet to the person and she saw the smile on their face, you could tell in that moment she was learning what it was to make someone else happy and put a smile on their face and make their day a little better."