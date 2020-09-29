SND: Helping little flowers bloom

Jenny Oryshchyn is a local girl.
She moved to Oregon when she was 5 years old and graduated from Greater Albany Public Schools.
"I did a lot in high school with volunteering and leadership group," she said. "I was really into the idea of helping and making a difference in the world."
On Sept. 23, she was rewarded by the Albany Human Relations Commission for her work in the community through her program, the Little Flowers Girls Club — an organization based locally at St. Mary's Church. It helps foster girls in kindergarten through fifth grade in the Catholic Church learn about their faith and translate doing good into the community.
And for Oryshchyn, it helped her find the light again.
After graduating from OSU in 2007 with a teaching degree, she moved to Arizona for a job.
"I taught second grade, and it was the most rewarding job. It was awesome," she said. "It made me feel like I have a purpose and was making a difference."
Then the pain started.
In 2009, Oryshchyn has surgery on her sinuses that left her with some damage to the nerves. The result was a chronic pain condition that leaves her unable to work.
"It's really a daily struggle," she said. "It's really awful chronic pain on the left side of my face that makes it hard and painful to communicate, smile or laugh."
Though to talk with her, that seems impossible.
Her tone carries the infectious joy one would expect of a grade-school teacher, and her love of the community is easily translated in her work with Little Flowers — a group she is leaving this year.
"I'm moving to Corvallis," she said. "I'm hoping to start a group there and that someone will continue with the group here in Albany."
The group, she said, helped her when she was at the lowest point of her diagnosis.
"Coming back to the church and re-establishing those relationships and starting Little Flower Girls," she said, "it turned my life around."
Oryshchyn challenged the girls to look outside the church to how its teachings could help the community. During the holidays, they served the less fortunate at the church's soup kitchen. And on Valentine's Day, the girls brought flower bouquets to those in local assisted living facilities.
"There was one girl who was nervous about participating," she said. "But when she gave the bouquet to the person and she saw the smile on their face, you could tell in that moment she was learning what it was to make someone else happy and put a smile on their face and make their day a little better."
Oryshchyn said she hopes to focus on both communities when she makes the move across the river and has no intention of not continuing with the Little Flowers Girls Club — the group that helped changed her perspective.
"I'm still in pain, but my attitude towards my pain has changed," she said.
